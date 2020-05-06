Sunny Leone Inspired By Daughter Nisha To Paint, Says "That’s How I Relieve Stress"

With the Coronavirus lockdown extended by two weeks, celebrities are trying to find new ways to keep themselves entertained. Many are finding new hobbies or activities of interest like cooking, working out, reading, painting and more. Recently, Sunny Leone has taken to painting and finds it to be a good stress buster. She also shared her artwork with her fans on social media.

Sunny Leone's new-found love for painting

Sunny Leone recently treated her fans with a glimpse of her artwork on her Instagram account. She called her painting "Broken Glass" and shared how it took her 40 days to complete. Sunny further added in the caption that, "It’s called “broken glass” sort of like our lives at the moment. Everything might feel shattered, but every piece is meant to be next to each other to be made whole again. So if we can work together we also will feel whole again and come back together. Love you all".

When asked about her new-found love for painting in an interview, Sunny Leone said it was her daughter Nisha who inspired her to paint amid Coronavirus lockdown. She made Nisha work on a smaller canvas as school her school was closed. Sunny added that Nisha had done "amazing" work and this is when she herself got the idea to make a bigger painting.

Further in the interview, Sunny Leone revealed that she first started working on a large canvas about 12 years ago when her mother passed away. She added, "That’s how I relieve stress". The idea for the piece of work in question was initially "a lot darker" revealed Sunny. But she felt people needed some positivity during the Coronavirus lockdown and so she decided to "spun it around into something more hopeful for people".

Sunny Leone was also asked in the interview if she intended to auction it for charity like other celebrities are doing with their artwork right now. She replied saying currently the canvas will be hung in her living room. But if anyone approached her to auction it for the charity she would gladly donate it.

