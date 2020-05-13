Daniel Weber Pens Sweet Note For Sunny Leone, Calls Her 'inspiration To Millions'

Sunny Leone celebrates her 39th birthday and social media is blazing with wishes. As it's a special occasion, the Jism 2 actor shared a video in which she is seen thanking her fans and friends for outpouring birthday wishes for her. And now, Sunny Leone's husband, Daniel Weber has shared the most heart-melting wish for the former. Take a look at Daniel's birthday note for his wife.

Daniel Weber pens note for birthday girl Sunny Leone

As Sunny Leone rings in her birthday on May 13, her husband Daniel Weber took to his Instagram to share an adorable picture of his wife that sees her holding a balloon and bouquet in her hand. The caption on the balloon read, 'Happy Mother's Day.' But what the stole the show was Daniel Weber's touching birthday note for Leone. His words read, "Happy birthday baby !!!! You are so much in life and I wish every day I can tell you everything that comes to my mind !!! You are the greatest wife, mother and lover !!! An inspiration to millions and a role model !!! Iconic !!! You have never cared what anyone has ever thought, and took your own path in life even when the road was less travelled!!! Be proud of yourself and all you have achieved all while staying so humble !!! I love you so much !!! Xoxo!!! Love you, baby love, Sunny Leone."

Check out Daniel Weber's post for Sunny Leone here

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone's 'thank you' video for fans on her Instagram handle has her saying, "Hey everyone I just wanna say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. I am such a lucky girl to get so much love from all of you. I know that we are so far apart it is really hard to be doing things in this time but just know that I love you and I hope that you guys get through this with a big smile, and we will." Take a look.

Fans wish Sunny Leone on her birthday

Happy Birthday Sunny Leone.

Only bollywood celebrity who adopted 3 kids and often do other social works.

A big contribution to population control and providing better lifestyles to kids.#HappyBirthdaySunnyLeone pic.twitter.com/To9E3H1A2t — Saurabh (@acerbic_) May 13, 2020

