Diljit Dosanjh Enjoys BTS Songs And Live Shows But Doesn't Understand Lyrics

Diljit Dosanjh has been a prominent personality who has been entertaining his fans on social media. Diljit Dosanjh has been grabbing much attention online due to his hilarious and honest posts. He has openly confessed that he has a major crush on Kylie Jenner and has also shared funny photoshop images of Taj Mahaj and Ivanka Trump. He recently shared a post that certainly indicates that he is a Korean pop fan. Read more about Diljit Dosanjh’s recent Instagram post.

Also Read | A List Of Underrated BTS Songs That Deserve More Love And Appreciation

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Spends Quarantine Days The 'Punjabi Way', Flaunts His Culinary Skills

Live Stage Performance wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu.. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an https://t.co/Ow4FnnB5Yo — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh shares his love for Korean Pop

Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a post that reveals his love for the South Korean band BTS. The band has a total of seven members that have certainly brought in fans from all over the globe. When a fan asked about his favourite BTS song, he said that he was fascinated by their live performance but did not understand their lyrics. But this is not the first time Diljit has shared his love for BTS. Last year, he shared a Tweet stating that they are “lit” and appreciated their massive fan following.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh's Post Touches Upon Perks Of Quarantine, It's About 'tension Nahi'

@BTS_twt @bts_bighit They r Lit 🔥 Insane Fan Following.. RESPECT ✊



Respect entire Team #BTS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 24, 2019

Diljit Dosanjh news

On the professional end, Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan in his Bollywood project, Good Newwz. The film was directed by Raj Mehta and it managed to get a mixed response from fans and critics. Other than that, there are no recent updates on Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Bollywood projects.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Shares Recipe Of Palak Paneer Do Pyaza, Here's The Twist

Also Read | Kriti Sanon & Diljit Dosanjh's Pics Will Make You Want To See The Pair Again On Big Screen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.