Diljit Dosanjh Shares Recipe Of Palak Paneer Do Pyaza, Here's The Twist

Actor and Singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is known for his witty social media posts, has been uploading his cooking videos for quite some time now. Recently, he took to twitter to share, a rather literal, recipe of ‘Palak Paneer Do Pyaza’. Unlike other celebrities, who have been posting photos of their self-made delicacies, the Udta Punjab actor uploaded a photograph of a spinach leaf (palak), a paneer cube and two teeny slices of onions (Do pyaza). Along with the post, Dosanjh wrote, “ For more recipes, follow me,"

Dosanjh's hilarious post racked up over 6,200 likes and nearly 500 comments in just a few hours. The picture left netizens in splits who also made posts on similar lines. Users across the world took the opportunity to post hilarious recipes of a variety of dishes from paneer tikka to kadhai paneer.

Good Newwz

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the much-acclaimed comedy entertainer, Good Newwz which also stars actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie did stupendously well at the box office and also received rave reviews from the critics. Good Newwz hit the theatres on December 27, 2019. Apart from impressing the masses with its unique storyline, the film turned out to be a blockbuster, as it collected more than ₹200. Dosanjh will reportedly continue shooting for his Punjabi language film, Jodi after the lockdown is lifted.

