'Chhalaang' Star Nushrat Bharucha's Chic Hairstyles Is The New Trend Now, See Pics

Nushrat Bharucha made her debut with the film titled Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006. She rose to fame with her remarkable roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, amongst others. Her 2019 film Dream Girl saw a dream run at the box office. Now, Nushrat Bharucha is gearing up for her next- Chhalaang, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Nushrat is also very active on social media and is lauded for her experimental looks. Recently, the actor has sported many hairstyles that became a trend in no time. A look at Nushrat Bharucha's chic hairstyles you would surely want to try.

Nushrat Bharucha's best hairstyles

While celebrating Republic Day, Nushrat opted for a simple hairdo. She wore an elegant ethnic outfit with minimal makeup. Check out her look.

Nushrat Bharucha's hairstyle for the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards caught all eyeballs. Her half-rolled up bun looked classy on her shimmery golden attire.

For one of her shoots, the Chhalaang star opted for a fish braid and curly ponytail. The messy curls in her ponytail looked perfect. Donning a maroon ethnic outfit, she looked like a vision to behold in her stunning attire.

On the occasion of Diwali, Nushrat went to wear a high fluffy ponytail with a little puff on the top. Teaming her hairstyle with an elegant gown, Bharucha kept her makeup minimal. Check out.

(Image courtesy: Nushrat Bharucha Instagram)

