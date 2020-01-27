Chhapaak: After Lawyer Files Case, Delhi HC To Hear Contempt Plea On Jan 29

The Delhi High Court on Monday deferred for January 29 a petition which seeks contempt proceedings against makers of Chhapaak for allegedly not giving due credit to acid attack survivor Lakshmi's lawyer Aparna Bhat in the screening of the film.

Just a few days back, a Delhi High Court judge recused himself from hearing a petition filed by Bhat, who represented acid attack survivor Lakshmi, on whose life the film is based, during her legal battle and has moved the Delhi High Court seeking contempt proceedings against the filmmakers for not complying with an earlier court order, related to giving her credit in film in international screenings.

Justice Najmi Waziri deferred the matter after the counsel of filmmakers sought adjournment saying that they will seek instructions from their client as they are trying to find solutions. In her plea, Bhat has sought to initiate proceedings related to contempt of court against 'Chappaak' makers-- Fox Star studios, Meghna Gulzar and actress Deepika Padukone.

Bhat told the court that the filmmakers have not complied with the court order dated January 11 and that the acid attack survivor has not been given credits in the film screened internationally. However, she is getting credits in the film screened within the country. On January 11, Delhi High Court had directed that credit be given to Bhat, who represented Lakshmi in her legal battle, for her contribution at the beginning of the movie.

Earlier Patiala House Court had also passed a favorable order for Bhat.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The film's promotions became controversial on account of Deepika Padukone's sudden drop-in at a JNUSU protest a day after the JNU campus witnessed shocking violence, following which a PR campaign leveraging Padukone's pictures from the visit was spotted by netizens.

