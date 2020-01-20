'Chhapaak' Weekend 2 BO: Deepika Padukone's Film Shows No Spark | Here's The Total Figure

The Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak is struggling to make it at the box office. Till now, the film has been able to mint only Rs 32.48 crores. Padukone has received plenty of praise from the critics for her performance as Malti in the movie. The stellar portrayal of the actress as the acid attack survivor, however, is not helping the film at the Box Office. At the end of the 2nd weekend, the film has shown 'no spark or enthusiasm', as claimed by Film critic Taran Adarsh. Additionally, there were also no major Hindi film releases this weekend, and predictions were that Padukone's prestige project was to pick up the pace.

Chhapaak's total figure

#Chhapaak is rejected... Despite no *major release* this week, Weekend 2 shows no spark or enthusiasm... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 32.48 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The film's promotions became controversial on account of Deepika Padukone's sudden drop-in at a JNUSU protest a day after the JNU campus witnessed shocking violence, following which a PR campaign leveraging Padukone's pictures from the visit was spotted by netizens.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is breaking records at the box-office. The film on Day 10 has earned even more than the opening day, making it Ajay Devgn's second highest-grossing film, after Golmaal Again. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the numbers, and as per the figures, the movie has collected Rs. 22.12 crores by its 10th day. The film that also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan have proven to be a 'one-horse race' and with the positive word-of-mouth, 'Tanhaji' will soon enter the Rs. 200 crore club.

#Tanhaji has a smashing Weekend 2... Returns to top form on [second] Sat and Sun... #Blockbuster in #Maharashtra... Should cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 3... Will be first double century of 2020... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

