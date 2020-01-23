Why Chhapaak Tax-free First, Then Tanhaji?: BJP Smells Something Fishy In Uddhav Govt Nod

It became a Congress versus BJP fight after the states chose sides with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji. While the BJP ruled states were making Tanhaji tax-free, Chhapaak was made tax free in Congress-ruled states. Maharashtra, currently ruled by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), earlier made Chhapaak tax-free and only on Wednesday gave a nod to Tanhaji's tax-free status.

Commenting on the same, BJP MLA Ram Kadam questioned, "Both Tanhaji and Chhappak released at the same time but Congressi Deepika's movies were made tax free earlier and Tanhaji is made tax free yesterday only, so what took MVA to delay in making Tanhaji tax free in Maharashtra?"

(दीपीका के मूवी को कब टैक्स फ्री किया जबकि अजय देवगन की मूवी को आज...शिवाजी का नाम लेने वाली शिवसेना दीपीका की मूवी को पहले टैक्स फ्री करती है जबकि शिवाजी पर बनने वाली मूवी को एक सप्ताह बाद...हमने मांग की उसके बाद टैक्स फ्री किया...)

Recently, post-Tanhaji's success, Saif Ali Khan in an interview said that the film's politics was dangerous and said that there was no concept of India before Britishers gave it one.

To this, Ram Kadam reacted and told news agency ANI, "Saif Ali Khan is a good actor, but I think he has studied history only from the point when the Britishers came to India. If he would have studied ancient history he would have known that India's tradition is 1000 years old. If he would have studied our Vedas and Puranas and all Yugas from Satya Yuga to Kalyuga, then he would have known that entire world heaped praises for India's culture. Instead Saif is heaping praises of Britishers and in indirect ways, he is degrading India. I request him to study history before debating on this topic."

