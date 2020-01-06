Deepika Padukone Enjoys Birthday With Acid Attack Survivors In Lucknow, Ranveer Joins In

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 34th birthday in a special way. As she is playing an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, she chose to spend time with acid attack survivors on her big day. The ladies now run a café in Lucknow, and the actor’s special celebration with them was a tribute to their fighting spirit.

READ: Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak | Each Moment With Birthday Girl Heart-touching: Laxmi Agarwal

Earlier on Sunday, Deepika made an appearance with Ranveer Singh, both in the midst of work for their respective ventures, the latter for the shoot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar at the airport. They were headed to Lucknow. The duo greeting a paparazzi wholeheartedly, cutting the cake and posing with him, had gone viral.

Later in the day, Deepika, along with the director of Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar and her co-star Vikrant Massey paid a visit to Sheroes Hangout in Lucknow. The trio also posed with the employees of the café. Laxmi Agarwal, the character who Deepika is playing in the movie, too was spotted with them.

READ: Vikrant Massey Awed By 'Chhapaak' Co-star Deepika Padukone, Says 'she Has Given Her All'

After the poses and smiles for the media persons began the birthday celebrations. Ranveer Singh too joined in as Deepika cut a grand cake beautifully decorated with the poster of Chhapaak. Laxmi and her daughter Pihu too were present,

Ranveer was at his usual self. He animatedly raised his hands as Deepika blew the candles and clicked a selfie with the ‘girl squad’. The highlight was Laxmi sitting on Deepika’s lap as they smiled for the cameras.

Chhapaak

READ: Ranveer Singh Shares Adorable Throwback Photo For His 'marshmallow' Deepika's Birthday

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is less than a week away from release as it hits the screens on Friday. This is Deepika’s first film in two years, first after marriage and first as a producer. The movie, however, is clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

READ: Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Gets A Copyright Violation Lawsuit, Complainant Seeks Credit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.