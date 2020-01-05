Vikrant Massey Awed By 'Chhapaak' Co-star Deepika Padukone, Says 'she Has Given Her All'

Vikrant Massey will be seen opposite Om Shanti Om actor Deepika Padukone for the first time in their upcoming film Chhapaak directed by Raazi fame filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. He recently shared his experience of working with Deepika and revealed that the Padmaavat star had internalized the character of Malti that she portrayed on screen and it has affected her emotionally.

Vikrant shared that the film is very special for Deepika and has impacted her a great deal as he shared an interesting anecdote.

“There were days when she would respond like Malti even off-camera. I think as an actress, she has given her all, emptied herself to create Malti. Perhaps that is why she was overwhelmed during the trailer launch of the film,”

Vikrant Massey also revealed what he considered special in the narrative of the film. He claimed that in any cinema, a love story is always highlighted by the beauty and vanity of the actors whereas Chhapaak features a story where two people like each other because of their individuality.

The movie is one of the rare ones where the audience will be compelled to look beyond the appearance of the characters of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

Chhapaak releases in theaters on January 10, 2020

Vikrant Massey is looking forward to Chhapaak, featuring Deepika Padukone as an acid attack survivor. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is inspired by the life of Laxmi Agarwal. The actor, who was earlier supposed to collaborate with Meghna on Raazi, says he is happy to have got the opportunity to be part of her latest venture.

Vikrant says with "Chhapaak" their aim is to create awareness about acid violence. "It is a heinous crime and no living being deserves this. No one has the right to have an impact or influence on anyone else's life in such a life-altering way. Through 'Chhapaak' our attempt is to talk about acid violence and we hope people take this film in the right way and there will be more awareness and discussion on this topic."

(with PTI inputs)

