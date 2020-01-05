Ranveer Singh Shares Adorable Throwback Photo For His 'marshmallow' Deepika's Birthday

As the couples of Bollywood were making fans go gaga over their adorable pictures from holidays on New Year, one couple, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, was missing in action. The two superstars are both busy with work — the former shooting for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, while the latter is busy with the promotions of Chhapaak. The power couple, however, made up for their combined absence from social media since Christmas, on Deepika's birthday on Sunday.

DeepVeer delighted their fans early in the day as they headed to Lucknow, while delighting a shutterbug by enjoying the cake he brought for the ‘Birthday Girl’ at the airport. While wishes poured in from her fans as well as film stars on social media, it was her husband who had the most adorable wish. The Gully Boy shared a super cute childhood picture of his wife, called her a ‘Lil’ Marshmallow’.

The post left B-Town lovestruck. Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Bipasa Basu, Vaibhavi Merchant were among other stars who could not stop gushing over the picture.

Incidentally, even Deepika had wished her husband on his birthday in June with a similar throwback picture where he can be seen enjoying ‘gola’ as a kid. She had, however, written a lengthier note, praising him for his qualities. The actor had also highlighted his child-like innocence.

