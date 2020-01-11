Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone Upset With 1st Day Figures? Event Cancellation Raises Eyebrows

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has fallen miles short of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Untold Story in the much talked-about box office clash on Day 1. The Meghna Gulzar directorial earned almost four times lesser than the Om Raut directorial. As the opening day box office reports made headlines, it seems Deepika too is disappointed.

As per reports, the actor called off some of the post-release promotion activities related to the film after the Day 1 BO report surfaced. One of them was when Deepika was scheduled to attend the launch of a megaplex in Mumbai on Saturday. However, the event has now been cancelled, reports claimed.

Deepika’s team refused to comment on the collections being responsible for the cancellation. They cited other reasons for the actor failing to attend the event, reports claimed. Before the release, the actor was on a promotion spree.

She had attended numerous events, making appearances on TV shows and more. Her controversial visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the aftermath of the shocking violence on its campus too was termed as a ‘PR stunt’ on account of it having been used as such by a PR firm. However, some of the Bollywood stars had come out in her support.

Ajay beats Deepika

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak earned Rs 4.77 crore on Friday. Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, meanwhile, minted Rs 15.10 crore on the opening day. It'd be interesting to see how the collections take a turn over the next few days.

