Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Made Him Take Up Negative Role In 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Saif Ali Khan is on a roll as the actor has been mesmerizing everyone with his performances in Bollywood movies as well as in web series like the Netflix originals Sacred Games and Sacred Games 2.

After playing the role of a cop in the Sacred Games' franchise, the actor is all set to entertain the mainstream cinema lovers but this time as an antagonist as he will be seen playing the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathod in the biographical period drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Recently, in an interview, Saif opened up on what enticed him to play a negative role in the film.

Saif Ali Khan on picking up a negative role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Saif Ali Khan has emerged to be a very versatile actor which is pretty evident from the actor's career trajectory. He has done some path-breaking roles in multiple movies and also is one of the veteran actors of Bollywood.

After Sacred Games 2, the actor will be playing a negative role in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Recently, in an interview with an online portal, Saif was asked about what made him opt for a negative role, to which, he responded saying that the character (Udaybhan Singh Rathod) had energy on paper, which enticed him to select the role.

Saif will be seen playing a negative role after more than a decade as he was last seen in a negative role in Omkara which released in 2006. In one of the promotional events of the show, he was asked about liking to play grey characters, to which the actor replied saying that he would enjoy playing grey characters once in a while but might not enjoy playing only grey characters.

