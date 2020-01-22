Chhapaak: Makers Fail To Give Credits Despite Court Orders, Lawyer Moves Delhi HC

Lawyer Aparna Bhat has filed a contempt petition in the Delhi High Court against the makers of Chhapaak for not giving due credit to her despite the court's previous ruling.

Lawyer moves Delhi HC against Chhapaak makers

The plea has sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the makers for non-compliance of the High Court order directing respondents to give credit to the lawyer for her contribution towards making the film. Bhat represented Laxmi Aggarwal, the acid attack survivor on whose life the movie Chhapaak is based. Speaking to a news agency over the phone, Bhat said, “I have filed this petition as the makers have not included the credits in the copy of the film which is being screened internationally.” However, she stated that due credits were given to her in the film which was aired in India.

Earlier this month, the Patiala House Court had directed the makers of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak to give credit to the lawyer of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor on whom the film is based. Aparna Bhat had moved the court seeking a stay on the film after she was not credited in the movie. The changes were to be made before the movie’s release on Friday, the court directed.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The film has had a slow run at the box office minting a total of Rs 32 crores at the ticketing counters. The film's promotions became controversial on account of Deepika Padukone's sudden drop-in at a JNUSU protest, a day after the JNU campus witnessed shocking violence, following which a PR campaign leveraging Padukone's pictures from the visit was spotted by netizens.

