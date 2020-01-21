The Mastani of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is one of the highly influential fashionistas whose fashion is often deemed as classic and chic. The Chhapaak actor's obsession for black ensembles is pretty evident from her Instagram feed and she recently graced the red carpet of Star Screen Awards donning one such black ensemble which costed her around ₹2.5 Lakhs. Deepika's black gown from the event was from the Australian ace designer Alex Perry which reportedly costs a whopping ₹2.27 lakhs, which can be the budget for a luxurious vacation in Bali for two.

Deepika Padukone's Alex Perry gown is almost equivalent to a luxurious Bali trip for two.

Most of the Alex Perry gowns cost a fortune and Deepika recently sported one worth ₹2.27 lakhs which can be an ideal budget for a vacation at Bali for two. Breaking down the math, according to a leading online travel portal, the cheapest ticket for Bali (per person) starts from ₹12,500 from Mumbai to Denpasar, Bali. So the sum total of two return tickets considering one buys the cheapest one would be around ₹50,000. The prices of flight tickets for Bali range from ₹12,500 to ₹1.25 Lakhs.

Once done with the booking, staying over at a 5-star hotel in Bali for one night will cost you from as cheap as ₹10,000 per night to ₹50,000 per night. Talking about dining, Bali has some of the best restaurants to dine at which would cost you from as cheap as ₹1000 to ₹10,000 per person depending on the place you select. Keeping aside the basic costs, you can still incur some other expenditures like shopping, clubbing, travelling in Bali within a budget of ₹2.27 Lakhs, depending on how you plan and execute your budget.

