Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar Clarifies That It Is Not A Woman-centric Film

Deepika Padukone who is known for her exemplary performances in films like Padmaavat, Piku and Bajirao Mastani, is all set to entice her fans in the film Chhapaak. She will be playing the role of an acid attack survivor and the movie is based on her inspirational journey where she fights for justice. Her character is reportedly based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The trailer of the film was finally unveiled sometime back and fans have received the powerful performance of Deepika in a positive way. After the Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, Chhapaak is being considered another impressive woman-centric from director Meghna Gulzar.

Meghna believes that male characters are equally important in a film

Recently, Meghna spoke about the film during the trailer launch of the movie. She revealed that the film is not a woman-centric movie. Meghna added that although her films have strong female characters, she believes that male characters are equally important. She further went on to say that she sets out to tell a story and people cannot narrow it down. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. His role is reportedly based on Laxmi's husband and social activist Alok Dixit. Deepika also revealed in the launch event that there is a special reason that they made the film.

People should treat acid attack survivors properly: Deepika

Deepika reportedly said that the film is not only a tribute to Laxmi and her efforts, but it also comes with a message to treat the acid attack survivors properly. The actor further added that people should treat the survivors in a proper manner instead of calling them scary or disabled. She revealed that this was pretty much the whole reason to make the movie. The film will be releasing on January 10, 2020. Deepika along with Meghna and Vikrant unveiled the trailer of the film in a grand event. Deepika looked beautiful in a black outfit in the event.

