Deepika Padukone Explains The Meaning Behind The Name Of Her Production House — 'KA'

Bollywood News

Chhapaak is a biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor. Film will release in Jan 2020.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika

Deepika Padukone who is making her debut as a producer with Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' spoke about her production house KA Entertainment. When asked what the meaning of 'KA' was, Deepika said, "Ka also means soul. It is the part of your body, part of your being that gets leave behind when you die. I hope I will be able to leave behind a body of work that all of you will enjoy when I am not around here anymore. I will make mistakes in the process and I don't want to sound like an experienced producer because I am not but I am here to learn and add value wherever I can."

'Chhapaak' trailer launch has Vikrant Massey getting emotional; Deepika wipes his tears

In 2015 while speaking to PTI Deepika had said, “I want to venture into production and be a producer or line producer someday because I feel I have that kind of personality. I like to organize, put things together and make things happen. I don't want to be a producer because I want to make money. I just don't want to get involved in any kind of business in context of cinema. Profit, loss, box office none of that."

Acid attack survivor Rangoli Chandel praises Deepika Padukone's film 'Chhapaak'

The actress released the trailer of her film on Tuesday in Mumbai. 

About the film

Chhapaak is a biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor. The film depicts the investigation of the attack, the court proceedings, the medical treatment, and the emotional healing. Deepika Padukone plays the lead role in the film. Chhapaak will be released by January 2020.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone breaks down during the launch of Chhapaak; watch video

 

 

Published:
