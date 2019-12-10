The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Chhapaak' Trailer Launch Has Vikrant Massey Getting Emotional; Deepika Wipes His Tears

Hollywood News

During the 'Chhapaak' trailer launch, Vikrant Massey got emotional and almost cried. Deepika Padukone reached to him with a tissue to help. Take a look here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
CHHAPAAK

Deepika Padukone will be seen in a movie after a break of one year. We will be seeing her in the first month of 2020. She will be in the movie Chhapaak. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. In this movie, Vikrant Massey will be playing a prominent role. During the trailer launch, we saw Vikrant getting emotional and crying. Take a look over here on what happened at the trailer launch.

Read Also| 'Chhapaak' Trailer Starring Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey Out; Fans Gets Emotional

Deepika Padukone wipes Vikrant Massey’s face as he gets emotional at the 'Chhapaak' trailer launch.

Vikrant during Chhapaak trailer Launch

The trailer for the movie released on December 10, 2019. At the trailer launch, we could see Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, the director of film Meghna Gulzar, and a few others on the dais. After the trailer was screened at the event, all the people on the stage got emotional. Vikrant Messy also got emotional and almost cried. Seeing this, Deepika Padukone took out a tissue and helped Vikrant wipe his tears.

Read Also| 'Chhapaak' Release Date, Trailer: All You Need To Know About Deepika Padukone Starrer

 

Vikrant at Chhapaak trailer launch

In this picture, we can see Deepika getting close to Vikrant so that she can hear what he is saying. The trailer launch was a very highly charged event as the truth that was shown in the trailer is a very emotional subject and the social evil has been a major problem of our society for a long time now. In the movie, we will be seeing how the investigation of the attack happened and how the proceedings of the court took place. It will also showcase the medical treatment that Laxmi has to go through. The movie will be releasing on January 10, 2020.

Read Also| Deepika Padukone Breaks Down During The Launch Of Chhapaak; Watch Video

Read Also| Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey Spotted At 'Chhapaak' Trailer Launch

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG