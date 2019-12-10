'Chhapaak' Trailer Launch Has Vikrant Massey Getting Emotional; Deepika Wipes His Tears

Deepika Padukone will be seen in a movie after a break of one year. We will be seeing her in the first month of 2020. She will be in the movie Chhapaak. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. In this movie, Vikrant Massey will be playing a prominent role. During the trailer launch, we saw Vikrant getting emotional and crying. Take a look over here on what happened at the trailer launch.

Deepika Padukone wipes Vikrant Massey’s face as he gets emotional at the 'Chhapaak' trailer launch.

The trailer for the movie released on December 10, 2019. At the trailer launch, we could see Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, the director of film Meghna Gulzar, and a few others on the dais. After the trailer was screened at the event, all the people on the stage got emotional. Vikrant Messy also got emotional and almost cried. Seeing this, Deepika Padukone took out a tissue and helped Vikrant wipe his tears.

In this picture, we can see Deepika getting close to Vikrant so that she can hear what he is saying. The trailer launch was a very highly charged event as the truth that was shown in the trailer is a very emotional subject and the social evil has been a major problem of our society for a long time now. In the movie, we will be seeing how the investigation of the attack happened and how the proceedings of the court took place. It will also showcase the medical treatment that Laxmi has to go through. The movie will be releasing on January 10, 2020.

.@deepikapadukone breaks down at the launch of #Chhapaak trailer. “Thank you Meghna for trusting me with this,” says Deepika. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/lJqPRd6VcX — Deeksha (@tedhikheer29) December 10, 2019

