Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal Go Gaga Over Film; Compared To Baahubali 2

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is winning hearts ever since its release on Friday. While on one hand, the movie has taken an impressive opening at the box office, on the other hand, it is being lauded by the viewers. Ajay and Kajol, who is also a part of the cast, had shared some sweet reviews of the movie from the youngest stars, one expressing love through drawings and some students coming on camera to praise it.

Not just the youngest ones, even some of the veterans of the country are coming forward and praising the movie. Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal were among those who were bowled over by the period action drama. Both the actors, who have worked with Ajay in the past, took to Twitter to praise the movie.

Anil stated that Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior was a story that ‘needed to be told.’ The Nayak star also termed it as a drama of ‘epic proportions’ while tagging the members of the team to send them his best wishes. Paresh Rawal called it ‘simply terrific’ and ‘superb.’

Here are the posts:

Meanwhile, the movie is also being compared to some acclaimed ventures in the period action genre. Several users, who watched the movie, termed it on par with Game of Thrones. Moreover, Satyameva Jayate director Milap Zaveri reacted with delight when the movie was termed on par with Baahubali 2 by a fan.

Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior has been directed by Om Raut. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sharma, among others.The story revolves around the 17th century war between Chhatrapati Shivaji’s warrior Tanaji Malusare and Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s Udaybhan for Kondhana fort.

