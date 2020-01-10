Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji Leads To Congress Vs BJP At Theatres; Raveena Tandon Has Quirky Take

Though there has not been any bad blood between Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn as their films released this weekend, it seems political parties are picking sides. After the former’s visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University amid the debate over ‘solidarity vs promotions’, the actor and the movie has suddenly got her ‘affiliated’ with the Congress.

On one hand, as Congress leaders praised Deepika, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders didn't seem to take her standing with the same level of enthusiasm.

READ: Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak: Makers Move Delhi HC Over Patiala House Court's Decision

After Congress-led state governments declared Chhapaak tax-free, now its workers are distributing tickets of the Deepika-starrer in Bhopal. In that case, how can BJP be far behind? The party’s workers too were spotted doing the same, but for the movie it was clashing with, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

READ: She'd Made Affiliation Clear: Watch Deepika's 2011 'Rahul For PM' Pitch Smriti Referred To

Raveena Tandon had a quirky take on it, quipping how the battle between the two parties was eventually turning out to be beneficial for both the films and thus money was coming into the industry. The actor, who was recently booked for hurting religious sentiments with her appearance on a show, also seemed to hint at the case. The Mohra star urged her followers to see it in a ‘lighter vein’ and that she intended no controversy or ‘hurting of any sentiments.’

READ: Subramanian Swamy Asks 'Who Is Deepika Padukone?'; Slams Demand For JNU V-C's Resignation

Here’s the post:

Ok.Wait.What? Score-?Annnnd kaaaaaachhiinng!(Sound of money rolling in)Contributing to the indian film industry. 😂😜. Ps.i know that some sense of humour missing in this world,please try to see this in the lighter vein.(no controversy or hurting of any sentiments intended) https://t.co/urOypngnA8 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 10, 2020

Chhapaak is based on acid attack survivor’s life story. Tanhaji, on the other hand, is based on Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare and the battle with the Mughals to capture Kondhana. While the former stars Vikrant Massey, the latter features Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, among others.

READ: Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn Says 'no Hindutva' In Movie, Director Reacts To 'saffronisation'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.