Children's Day 2021: Best Shows & Films To Watch With Your Kids & Family

Children's Day, aka Bal Diwas, is marked as the celebration of young minds and their playful, creative and fun thoughts. The day also takes back the adults to their school days when they received chocolates and played with their classmates. Children's Day 2021 is the perfect day for young and adults to sit together with their families and watch some classic movies and shows. Here is a list of the best shows and films to watch with kids.

Children friendly shows and films for Children's Day 2021

Home Alone

On Children's Day, some classics can be revisited for a good family laugh. The 1990 film Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin, is a perfect movie to watch on the occasion. The film's plot revolves around a kid who is left behind at home during the holiday season. When some thieves try to enter his house, his well-planned defence does not let them succeed in their mission.

Taare Zameen Par

The Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary starter widely send out the message every child is different. The film is a perfect blend of comedy and emotions. It revolves around a dyslexic kid whose parents do not understand him well and sends him to a boarding school. With the right mentorship, he begins to explore and learn.

Shaka Laka Boom Boom

Every 90's kid has watched a number of shows in their childhood that involved magic. Shaka Laka Boom Boom is one of them which revolved around a school going boy Sanju and his magic pencil. He chooses to help others with the pencil and also goes on some fun adventures.

Shararat

Another show to set the bar of nostalgia high, Shararat is a perfect watch for the entire family. The Indian sitcom explored three generations of women, who inherit their family's supernatural powers. A series of funny incidents follows as they use magic in their daily lives.

The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody

The Disney show The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody featured the twin brothers Cole and Dylan Sprouse. The two played twin brothers Zack and Cody, whose lives take a hilarious turn as their mother finds a job in Boston's finest hotel. They make a family-like bond with the hotel's staff as they run around and play in the entire hotel.

Boss Baby

The animated film Boss Baby came out in 2017. The movie revolved around a seven-year-old boy Tim, who gets jealous when his parents bring his younger brother home. However, he soon realises his baby brother can walk and talk. The two team up to reveal the false practices of the CEO of Puppy Co.

