Chiranjeevi's Response To Puri Jagganath's Welcome Post Is Worth Your Attention

South Indian actor, Chiranjeevi recently said ‘hello’ to the world of social media, as the actor made his big debut on Instagram and Twitter and to welcome their favourite superstar to the social media platforms, fans took to their Instagram handles to pour in messages for the actor. Apart from fans, film celebrities too welcomed Chiranjeevi on Instagram. Recently, director Puri Jagganath welcomed the actor with a tweet, to which Chiranjeevi gave a piece of unmissable advice. Here are the details.

Chiranjeevi's cheeky reply to Puri Jagganath

Taking his Twitter handle to welcome Chiranjeevi on social media platforms, Puri Jagganath revealed that social media will help people in keeping in contact with Chiranjeevi. Puri Jagganath, who is gearing up for his next with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, shares a unique bond with the actor. Take a look at the tweet shared by Puri Jagganath:

Sirrrrrrrrrrr @KChiruTweets welcome to social media. In this time of social distancing , social media will keep us close to you now 😘🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) March 25, 2020

Reacting to Puri Jagganath's warm welcome on Twitter, Chiranjeevi made sure that he gives some 'stay at home' advice to the director, as he advised him to be with his family. Chiranjeevi wrote, 'Thank you. Also, it allows some great family time. You may be missing the beaches of Mumbai and Bangkok, but I am sure Pavitra and Aakash will be so happy to see you spending time at home. ' Take a look at the tweet shared:

Thank you @purijagan Also it allows some great family time. You may be missing the beaches of Mumbai and Bangkok, but I am sure Pavitra and Aakash will be so happy to see you spending time at home . https://t.co/NXiPjDoV2O — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Chiranjeevi's big Instagram debut:

Just like his achievements and contribution to the world of cinema, Chiranjeevi’s fan following on social media handles was no less phenomenal. The actor chose a picture with his mother as his first post on social media handles and in no time, crossed the 450 lakh follower mark. Take a look at the actor's first social media post:

