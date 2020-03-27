The Debate
Netflix’s New Docu-series 'Tiger King' Leaves Internet Hooked Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Netflix series' intense storyline with unexpected twists has blown the audience’s mind away.Viewers have taken to Twitter calling the show “craziest ever seen".

The new Netflix docu-series Tiger King has just been released this weekend featuring lives of large cat owners across the US and the audience has been hooked with the series, sharing memes and opinions on social media. Joe Exotic, the Tiger King himself, who is also an animal rights activist and rival with the owner of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin, has particularly become a favourite among the viewers. 

The plot of the series is based on animal conservation, which involves drugs, polygamy, murder plots, and cult leaders. Netflix debuted docuseries’ which includes seven episodes in season 1 was drooped on March 20, which follows the journey of a tiger breeder from Oklahoma who runs an exotic animal park.

Intense plot

The intense storyline with unexpected twists has blown the audience’s mind away. Viewers have taken to Twitter to rate the show, and have called it “craziest show that one has ever seen" and "Bizarre but mindblowing". The lead of the series, Joe, is found guilty of hiring an undercover FBI agent to murder his rival, and from then on, the plot is a thriller. The audience is left fascinated as many have had the time to watch the show on the recommendation of others during the lockdown. 

Read: Is 'War' Based On True Story? Read To Know About Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff Starrer?

Read: Netflix's 'Freud' Not Received Well By Most Viewers; Check Out Fan Reactions

Read: Netflix Sets Up USD 100 Million Relief Fund Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: 'She' Netflix Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

 

 

