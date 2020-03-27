Netflix’s New Docu-series 'Tiger King' Leaves Internet Hooked Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The new Netflix docu-series Tiger King has just been released this weekend featuring lives of large cat owners across the US and the audience has been hooked with the series, sharing memes and opinions on social media. Joe Exotic, the Tiger King himself, who is also an animal rights activist and rival with the owner of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin, has particularly become a favourite among the viewers.

The plot of the series is based on animal conservation, which involves drugs, polygamy, murder plots, and cult leaders. Netflix debuted docuseries’ which includes seven episodes in season 1 was drooped on March 20, which follows the journey of a tiger breeder from Oklahoma who runs an exotic animal park.

Intense plot

The intense storyline with unexpected twists has blown the audience’s mind away. Viewers have taken to Twitter to rate the show, and have called it “craziest show that one has ever seen" and "Bizarre but mindblowing". The lead of the series, Joe, is found guilty of hiring an undercover FBI agent to murder his rival, and from then on, the plot is a thriller. The audience is left fascinated as many have had the time to watch the show on the recommendation of others during the lockdown.

I get it. There’s a LOT that happens in #TigerKing. But of all the clips I saw on twitter before starting, how was this not one? pic.twitter.com/xjuGivsP7S — Clemson Carl (@ClemsonCarl) March 25, 2020

Netflix's hottest show is #TigerKing It has everything: big cats, mullets, hitmen, leather fringe, amputees, polygamy, labor disputes, mysterious disappearances, and what's that in the corner? Why, it's a cocaine kingpin. #TigerKingNetflix pic.twitter.com/Yzscv2DCut — Kyle Kamerbeek (@kkamerbeek) March 25, 2020

Me: I can’t stop thinking about, talking about, or reading about the coronavirus.



Netflix: let me introduce you to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Welcome to Tiger King. pic.twitter.com/evFJSD3YJ0 — Cassie (@cassieskinz) March 25, 2020

I’m about halfway through Tiger King and so far all I know is that every single person who has appeared on screen should be in prison. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) March 25, 2020

You know what’s crazy? The people in #TigerKing can totally vote. Like in elections and stuff. — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) March 25, 2020

Watching #TigerKing and somehow the woman who wants to be a yoga animal trainer is by far the most normal person. Barbara, I hope you’re living your best life right now. pic.twitter.com/cMP3eUsjm2 — mckenna (@kenna_jm) March 25, 2020

Tiger King is a bad man who's committed thousands of crimes, but at the same time, he's gay, and so I have no choice but to support and celebrate him. — Chris Kelly (@imchriskelly) March 25, 2020

When it ends up this ISN’T the strangest part of this series. 😳 #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/t0qXi4Wxlz — Mauri Hart (@HartMauri) March 25, 2020

If after every episode of #TigerKing you don’t say “What the fuck”, you’re doing it wrong #TigerKingNetflix pic.twitter.com/1zmuxGCAMD — Nancy Pants 🍋 (@__Fancy_Nancy_) March 25, 2020

Me every 10 or so minutes watching #tigerking pic.twitter.com/i1L59Pi8cF — aurelia bhoy (@Aureliabhoy) March 21, 2020

Joe Exotic wrote a country ballad about his nemesis Carole Baskin murdering her husband and feeding him to their tigers. I want to be that creatively petty. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/QrhEu12Xx1 — Riza Hawkeye 🌙 (@_rizaelihawkeye) March 20, 2020

