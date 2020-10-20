Chitrangda Singh Flaunts Her New Hairdo; Thanks Her Stylist For The Look

Actor Chitrangda Singh recently took to Instagram to flaunt her new haircut. In the reel posted, the actor could be seen at a salon with proper protective gear and a hairstylist was setting her hair for the final look. The adorable reel has been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they have been adoring Chitrangda's new look as well.

Chitrangda Singh’s haircut

Actor Chitrangda Singh recently uploaded a video on social media, showing off her freshly-done hairdo. In the reel posted, she can be seen having a new haircut while her hairstylist, Visco Laurent, is giving her a fresh look. He is seen wearing a mask, following the precautionary health guidelines laid down by the government. Chitrangda Singh is wearing an outfit with white overalls as she sits in the salon patiently. She also seems delighted with her new look.

In the caption for the post, she has thanked the hairstylist for her new look. She has also mentioned how much she loves her first cut and colour. She has also added a haircut, smile and red heart emoji to express how elated she is about her new look. Have a look at the picture on Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram here.

Fans reacting on Chitrangda Singh's haircut

In the comments section of the post, Chitrangda Singh’s fans have mentioned how much they like her new look. Fans have complimented her and have also left a bunch of emoticons to express better. Have a look at a few comments here.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chitrangda Singh is to be seen next in Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s upcoming crime-thriller named Bob Biswas. The movie features Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangda Singh, and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles. The film also features a cameo appearance by Mission Mangal actor Vidya Balan.

The film is bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh along with Gaurav Verma. The movie is distributed by Red Chillies Entertainment with Anupam Roy composing its music. The film is a spin-off to Vidya Balan’s crime-thriller duo Kahaani. The actor was last seen in the film Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in key roles.

