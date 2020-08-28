Chitrangda Singh On Staying Away From Acting, Says ‘I Got Offered Done-to-death Roles’

Chitrangda Singh will next star in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial titled Bob Biswas opposite Abhishek Bachchan. However, this will mark the actor's comeback after a long hiatus as she was last seen in the 2018 movie, Bazaar. Recently, Chitrangda revealed what kept her away from the big screen.

Chitrangda Singh on getting stereotypical roles

Speaking to Hindustan Times on this, the Hazaaron Khwahishein Aise actor revealed that she was waiting for something good to happen. She also added that there is no such thing as 'I do not want to work' for her. Chitrangda went on to say that every actor wants to work all the time, but it has also got to do with the kind of roles they are being offered. She hinted that she had been offered some projects during this gap. However, the 43-year-old actor said that she refused to be a part of them as they were 'done-to-death' and stereotypical roles.

Chitrangda also revealed how she has become more careful now while selecting a movie. She further added that she tries to think if she will have fun while essaying the particular character that she is being offered. The Desi Boyz actor also revealed that she also tries to see who are the people involved in the movie. She also spoke about working with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh in the film, Bob Biswas.

Chirangda Singh on the movie Bob Biswas

The actor stated that she loves Sujoy's movies that are mostly based entirely in Kolkata. She says that even Bob Biswas has been entirely shot in the city. Even though she replied that she cannot share much about the movie, she hinted that the film will boast of some wonderful locations. She added that once she started shooting for the movie, she realized that it has been shaping up pretty well.

Talking about the movie Bob Biswas, Bachchan will play the titular role of Biswas in the film which will be a spin-off to the Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani. The movie will also be starring Amar Upadhyay and Deepraj Rana. Chitrangda's last film, Bazaar also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

