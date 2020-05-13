Chitrangda Singh's Post Suggests She Is Missing Swimming With Full Makeup; See Here

Bollywood actor Chitrangda Singh has been sharing numerous throwback photos and recipe videos on her social media. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself. In the caption, she revealed that she has been missing swimming in full make-up. Take a look at her photo on social media.

Chitrangda Singh is missing swimming with a full makeup

Chitrangda Singh shared a close-up picture of herself in a black shaded bikini. With her dark drenched hair, she has applied red lipstick and eyeliner in the photo. Singh asked her fans if they swam in full makeup in the caption and revealed that she has been missing the same amid the lockdown. She also urged her fans to stay home while having fun using a hashtag.

What is Chitrangda Singh doing in quarantine?

Chitrangda Singh has been entertaining her fans by posting unique content regularly amid the lockdown. Previously, she shared a recipe for a baked dessert in a video post. It garnered numerous comments from her fans and fellow celebrities, who revealed that they missed her bread-butter toast and coffee. Have a look at her recipe video.

Singh also shared a hilarious video of herself imitating Kiku Sharda from a television reality show. She also thanked Kapil Sharma for making the audience smile with his comedy show. Moreover, Chitrangda Singh’s fans appreciated her acting by commenting that they found the video quite funny and could not stop laughing watching the same. Take a look at her video.

Chitrangda Singh's work front

Chitrangda Singh revealed that she has been writing a script for a short film during the lockdown and creating TikTok videos for her fans. On the professional front, she will be a part of Sujoy Ghosh's Bob Biswas alongside Abhishek Bachchan. As per reports, Bachchan will play Biswas in the film which will be a spin-off to the Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani.

