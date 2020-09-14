Chitrangda Singh Shares Her Poem On Hindi Diwas; Fans Shower Praises

Actor Chitrangda Singh celebrated Hindi Diwas in a special way. The actor took to her Instagram and said that she is sharing something that she had written a while ago. Check out the post:

Chitrangda Singh’s Instagram post on Hindi Diwas

The actor shared a post to celebrate Hindi Diwas, which commemorates the Hindi language and its beauty. Her caption said - “à¤•à¥à¤› à¤²à¤¿à¤–à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¤¨à¥‡ ..à¤•à¥à¤› à¤µà¤•à¥à¤¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥‡ .. #à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ #à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€_à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸.” Chitrangda shared a video on her Instagram with her reciting the poem in the background. The poem is written by her and is titled Pyaar Kya Hai.

Fans’ reactions to the post

Fans of Chitrangda Singh took to the comments section and expressed their love for the poem and the poet herself. Some of the fans wrote words of appreciation whereas some of them showered heart emojis. Have a look at some of the fans' reactions:

More about Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh underwent knee surgery recently. She has since been doing lots of activities to keep her in a positive state of mind and busy through the pandemic. Chitrangda Singh enjoys playing golf, horse riding, and baking. She has also been writing some scripts and has successfully completed writing a short film during the lockdown.

Chitrangda Singh is to be seen next in Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s upcoming crime-thriller Bob Biswas. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangda Singh, and Amar Upadhyay in pivotal roles and also features a cameo appearance by Vidya Balan. The movie is bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh along with Gaurav Verma and distributed by Red Chillies Entertainment with Anupam Roy composing its music. The movie is a spin-off to Vidya Balan’s crime-thriller duo Kahaani. Singh was last seen in Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in major roles.

