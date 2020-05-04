Chitrangda Singh Busy Working On Script For Her Short Film Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the globe. Filming and production are in Bollywood is shut down to curb the further spread of the virus and following the nationwide lockdown. Celebrities are spending quarantine by doing various activities. Chitrangda Singh revealed that she is penning down a script for a short film. Read to know more.

Chitrangda Singh writing script for a short film

In an interview, Chitrangda Singh disclosed how she is spending her time in quarantine. She said that she is currently writing a script for a short film. The Desi Boyz star mentioned that she will complete it soon as she now a lot of free time. Chitrangda stated that she is loving every bit of it.

Earlier, Chitrangda Singh shared a video of herself baking cookies. In the 5 minutes long video, she was seen wearing an apron over a red dress. The actor shared half ingredients in the video and half in the caption stated that it got cut out. Chitrangda also posted her tik-tok videos on old classic songs. Check them out below.

Chitrangda Singh will next be seen on the big screen in Bob Biswas. It tells the backstory of assassin Bob Biswas, who initially appeared in 2012 released Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The character was originally played by Saswata Chatterjee, but Abhishek Bachchan will play the titular role in the solo film. Diya Annapurna Ghosh directs and co-produces’ Bob Biswas with Red Chillies Entertainment.

Chitrangda Singh turned producer in 2018 with sports biopic Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu. It shows the life of Indian hockey ace Sandeep Singh. Chitrangda reportedly plans to take the franchise ahead with Soorma 2. Like the first film, the sequel, too, will narrate the story of a real-life hero.

