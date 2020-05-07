Chitrangda Singh Admits Casting Couch Exists In Bollywood; But Opines 'none Are Forced'

Many actors have been coming out and sharing their experiences of exploitation in the film industry. The #MeToo wave that happened in Bollywood in 2018 saw many big Bollywood celebrities being accused of inappropriate behaviour. In a recent interview, actor Chitrangda Singh revealed that she has faced similar experiences. However, while talking about her experience, Chitrangda Singh added that even though casting couch exists in Bollywood, it is not forced upon anyone.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan's Death 'Such A Loss': Chitrangda Singh Condoles 'Yeh Saali Zindagi' Co-star

Chitrangda Singh on casting couch experience

She added that every person has the right to make their choices, not acknowledging the power distance that exists in these matters. Chitrangda Singh also went on to say that if one feels bad when he or she loses an opportunity, it is a choice that they make and hence, one does not get to “sulk about it.

ALSO READ | Chitrangda Singh Busy Working On Script For Her Short Film Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Chitrangda Singh also mentioned how she has lost out on some projects over the years and knows how bad someone can feel about it. However, if one is comfortable then they should go ahead and do it anyway. The actor added that she is not here to judge anyone for their choices.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Croons A Beautiful Song For IforIndia Concert Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Chitrangda Singh also mentioned how she has lost out on some projects over the years and knows how bad someone can feel about it. However, if one is comfortable then they should go ahead and do it anyway. The actor added that she is not here to judge anyone for their choices.

Chitrangda Singh is currently quarantining with her loved ones at home. While talking about how her experience in lockdown has been so far, Chitrangda Singh said working out is the one thing that she has been able to do consistently. She also added that she has been practising yoga at home as well. Chitrangda Singh is also using this time to finish writing the script for her short film.

ALSO READ | Chitrangda Singh Puts On Weight To Look 'fuller' For 'Bob Biswas' With Abhishek Bachchan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.