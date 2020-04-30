Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Nimrat Kaur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi & Chitrangda Pay Tributes

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai after a prolonged battle against leukaemia or blood cancer. This is the second great loss Bollywood has seen in the past 24 hours. Rishi Kapoor was an extremely talented and versatile actor. Apart from this, he was a kind-hearted man who loved his nation. After the death of the legendary actor, many celebs from various backgrounds are expressing their grief over the loss of the great artist and sending in condolences to the family. After Rishi Kapoor's death, Nimrat Kaur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Chitrangada Singh took to their social media handles to bid the actor a farewell. Take a look at it here.

Nimrat Kaur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Chitrangada Singh bid farewell to Rishi Kapoor

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram and shared a pic of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor from the film D-day. She captioned the picture by writing "too much loss too soon". Take a look at it here.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared a picture with late actor Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the picture by writing "Absolutely shattered ... each time we saw you on screen we wept with you and burst out into uncontrollable laughter with you ... you taught us the true meaning of romance and we felt pain when u did and today we feel more pain than ever caus we lost one of our greatest. . . No matter where you were your infectious smile and your interesting stories would light up a room in person and a nation on screen ... you will live in our hearts forever ... 💕 love you #Rishiji". Take a look at it here.

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Rishi Kapoor where both are seen holding each other. Angad captioned the picture by writing "And that’s how I would love to remember him as.. with a drink in hand. Lived his life to the fullest. You will be missed dafliwale. Raising a toast to you 🥂 cheers. #rishikapoor". Take a look at it here.

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh took to her Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message for Rishi Kapoor along with a pic with the late actor. She captioned the picture by writing "Sometimes you meet some people and wish you were born in a different era ..heartbroken to see a man with such passion for life leave us like this.. my prayers my thoughts with the family 🙏🏼🙏🏼 forever in our memories #riprishikapoorji 🙏🏼". Take a look at it here.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

