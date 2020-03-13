Chitrangda Singh Puts On Weight To Look 'fuller' For 'Bob Biswas' With Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh are all set to feature in a film together titled Bob Biswas. The film will be a spin-off flick revolving around the character of Bob Biswas who featured in Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani which released back in 2008. Now, it is revealed that Chitrangda Singh has committed to her role in the film completely and has put on weight to portray her character in the film.

Chitrangda Singh puts on weight for Bob Biswas

As per reports, Chitrangda Singh has put on a few kilos in order to play her character in Bob Biswas. A source close to the actor has revealed to a leading news daily that Chitrangda has often believed that if an actor looks like the character they're playing, the portrayal looks convincing and authentic. To gain the extra kilograms, Chitrangda Singh reportedly resorted to binge eating and cutting out cardio from her gym routine.

Chitrangda too was asked to comment about her picking up extra kilos for her character in Bob Biswas while she was speaking to a leading news daily. To this, Chitrangda Singh replied saying that she has a chiselled face which required her to put on a few kilograms to look fuller in the film. She did not wish to look lean and worked out while playing the character and thus chose to put on extra weight for her character. She concluded stating that she enjoyed picking up weight for the film as she pretty much ate anything she wanted to.

