Tiger Shroff Croons A Beautiful Song For IforIndia Concert Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Tiger Shroff is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon to support the IforIndia concert which is being held to raise money to battle the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Bollywood celebrities have earlier showcased their support for the noble cause. Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a video on his social media post wherein he could be seen crooning one of his favourite tracks for the concert amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Shares BTS Footage From 2016 Film 'Baaghi', Hails Stuntmen As 'real Heroes

Tiger Shroff can be seen singing a lovely song from the Varun Dhawan starrer October

The video has Tiger Shroff breaking into a song as he pledges his support for the cause. Tiger Shroff can be seen singing the song Theher Ja from the Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October. The soulful number was originally sung by the talented Armaan Malik. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video as he croons the lovely track.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi' Series dialogues Will Set Fans' Adrenaline Pumping; Check Them Out

Tiger Shroff showcases his phenomenal singing skills in the video

The main highlight of the video was Tiger Shroff's melodious voice. Tiger Shroff can be seen nailing his singing skills in the video. It seems that the Baaghi actor is a phenomenal singer too along with being a fabulous dancer.

Also Read: IForIndia Concert: Ustad Zakir Hussain, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth, Madhuri Dixit Perform

Tiger Shroff is often hailed as an action hero amongst his fans. The Heropanti actor, who also has an honorary fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo and is trained in other forms of martial arts, recently had a special note for the stuntmen in his films. Tiger took to his Twitter account and shared a BTS video of one of his practice sessions for the 2016 action thriller film Baaghi where he can be seen in an intense action mode in both, indoor and outdoor locations.

Sharing the video, Tiger also gave a befitting tribute to the stuntmen of his films. He called them the 'real heroes' for taking all the 'hits' meant for him. Check out his video.

Highest respect to all the fighters and stuntmen who work in action films all over the world 🙏🙌 as an action hero if there’s one thing i’ve learned, is that the guys reacting to my hits and/or taking them are the real heroes. #baaghi #bts #throwback pic.twitter.com/aiJZz1841N — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 21, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.