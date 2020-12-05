Chitrangda Singh Replies To Troll Who Accused Her Of 'copying Opinions' On Farmers Protest

Chitrangda Singh took to her Twitter handle to show support and stand in solidarity with the farmers' agitating against the agrarian laws, but a user accused her of 'copying opinions'. In response, Singh wrote that he should not be sarcastic just because her opinion is different from his.

"Having opinions us a great thing and copying opiinions without knowing for the sake of showing media solidarity is other," wrote the troll. To this, Singh replied, "Believe me sir for something so basic so obvious I don’t need to copy opinions I do happen to have one of my own .. n u don’t need to use sarcasm just cuz my opinion is different than yours #FarmersFeedUs #FarmersAreNotTerrorists #FarmersAreLifeLine."

Chitrangda in support of farmers wrote, "We need to keep them feeling protected...might sound selfish but for our own needs. They feed us and work tirelessly with their sweat and blood. #respectfarmers."

Believe me sir for something so basic so obvious I don’t need to copy opinions I do happen to have one of my own .. n u don’t need to use sarcasm just cuz my opinion is different than yours #FarmersFeedUs #FarmersAreNotTerrorists #FarmersAreLifeLine https://t.co/n6537yOmAn — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) December 5, 2020

What are the new farm bills?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Farmers' Stir: TMC to organize protests in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee to join on Dec 10

Congress dubs BJP 'anti-farmer' as talks continue to arrive at a consensus amid agitation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.