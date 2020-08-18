Vivek Oberoi's Movies That Got Shelved Due To Various Reasons

Vivek Oberoi made his debut in the year 2002 with Company, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, for which he won two Filmfare Awards. Since then, the actor has been a part of many memorable films like Saathiya, Yuva, Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Masti, Rakta Charitra, to name a few. However, there were quite a few movies of the actor that got shelved. Take a look at the list of such movies -

Perfect

The Company actor starred in the shelved movie "Perfect" which was slated to release in the year 2004. The film had actors like Urmila Matondkar, Vivek Oberoi, Nirmal Pandey and Kim Sharma. The movie was written by Amit Vaidya and was directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Bloody Paki

The Omkara actor also featured in Mani Ratnam produced film titled "Bloody Paki". The film was directed by Shaad Ali. The movie starring Chitrangda Singh was supposed to get a release in the year 2010 but the movie got shelved. At that time, there were various reports doing the rounds that Chitrangda was replaced with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor, Genelia Dsouza.

Timbaktoo

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi starred together in the film 'Kyun Ho Gaya Na?', director Vishal Bhardwaj got them on board for Timbaktoo. But since he was unhappy with the script, Vishal Bhardwaj dropped out of the project. This was in the year 2004.

Rock

As per IMDb reports, Ram Gopal Varma in the year 2002 was making a musical drama film. The director decided to cast Vivek Oberoi opposite Raveena Tandon. The movie was given the title Rock which later got shelved. However, Vivek made his acting debut in the same year with Company which was also directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Baraat

Vivek Oberoi and Kareena Kapoor Khan who featured together in the movie Yuva were also signed on to star opposite each other in Naksha director Sachin Bajaj's film Baraat. As per many reports at that time, Milap Zaveri, along with Tushar Hiranandani, was writing the script. The movie was about to release in 2004, but the film was shelved later for unknown reasons.

