'Choked' Actor Saiyami Kher's Quirky And Hilarious Audition Tape 'leaked' By Netflix India

Choked is the latest film by Netflix India and the movie has been garnering tremendous positive reviews from fans. The film takes a dig at demonetization and its effects on a middle-class family. The family encounters something rather unusual during demonetisation which forms the twist in the film. Choked has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Saiyami Kher plays a pivotal role in the film.

Saiyami Kher's audition tape 'leaked' by Netflix India

Recently Netflix India “leaked” the audition tape of Saiyami Kher and posted it on their social media handles. As the video begins, fans can see a delighted Saiyami Kher who greets the person on the other end. However, prior to this, fans get a snippet of her singing the theme song of Money Heist.

As the audition begins, the crew member asks her to do a scene from Sacred Games. He tells her to act like Ganesh Gaitonde and narrate some of his famous dialogues. Saiyami Kher tries her set and does well; however, she misses out on key aspects in terms of profanity and the cuss words, something that Ganesh Gaitonde as a character does often.

The crew member points this out and asks her to use the profanities and cuss words and do the audition once again. However, Saiyami Kher insists that she is a woman, and playing a male character for audition seems baseless to her. She even mentions that she will not use profanities as she isn’t comfortable with it.

The crew member agrees to her demands and then asks her to play a character from Money Heist. Saiyami Kher gets excited and prepares herself in the all-red attire and is ready to begin her act. She starts her act; however, she uses Hindi in her dialogues as she sings Bella Ciao and adds several Mumbai based innuendos.

The crew member calls cut and tells her to not do something like this as Money Heist will be in Spanish. Saiyami Kher tells him that she wants to add a bit of Mumbai touch to it and hence is unhappy she is not allowed to.

Later, the crew member suggests that she be a part of Anurag Kashyap’s next film. Saiyami Kher says she knows the style of Anurag Kashyap and is well versed with the fact that he will use cuss words in his film. Hence she does not agree to do a film for him. When the crew member insists, she gets furious by the demands and lashes out at the crew member. The crew member gets visibly frightened as she yells and screams. Towards the end, he simply calls his manager and confirms that they have found their lead for Choked. This hilarious banter was just done for comedic purposes. A similar skit was done even when Netflix began looking for Guruji in Sacred Games played by Pankaj Tripathi.

