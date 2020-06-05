Choked Netflix Cast: See The Complete Cast List Of The Latest Netflix Film

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is the latest movie that was released on the popular OTT platform Netflix. The thriller movie is directed and co-produced by Sacred Games fame director Anurag Kashyap. The film is written by Nihit Bhave. It is produced by Netflix as well as Good Bad films. Take a look at the Choked Netflix cast.

Saiyami Kher as Sarita Pillai

Saiyami Kher made her debut alongside Harshvaardhan Kapoor in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya. Post then she was seen in movies and web series like Rey (Telugu film), Mauli (Marathi film) and Special OPS. She is the granddaughter of veteran actress Usha Kiran and the niece of Tanvi Azmi.

Roshan Mathew as Sushant Pillai

Roshan Mathew is a Malayali actor known for his movies like Moothon, Puthiya Niyamam, Aanandam, Koode, and many more.

Amruta Subhash as Sharvari Tai

Amruta Subhash is an Indian actor primarily working in Marathi and Hindi films, television, and even theatre. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the Marathi film Astu which even received an Oscar nomination in 2015. Amruta even received a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for Gully Boy in 2019 as well.

Rajshri Deshpande as Neeta

Rajshri Deshpande is an Indian actor and activist. she is best known for her portrayal as Laxmi in Pan Nalin's Angry Indian Goddesses. Post then, she worked in numerous unconventional roles including the titular role of Sanal Kumar Sashidharan's Malayali film called Sexy Durga. Rajshri played the role of Subhadra in the Netflix Original Sacred Games and Ismat Chughtai in Nandita Das's film Manto.

Upendra Limaye as Reddy

The actor is known for his role in the Marathi film called Jogwa and he was also named 25 Greatest Acting Performances of Indian Cinema in Forbes 2013's centenary on Indian cinema.

Tushar Dalvi as Sahni

He is most prominently known for working as an actor in Hindi and Marathi films. Currently, he is seen in the role of Sai Baba in a Sony TV show. He is also famous for his roles in serials like Mrs. Madhuri Dixit, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Yeh Hui Na Baat, Hari Mirchi Laal Mirchi, and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

Vaishnavi Rp as Anju

Uday Nene as Dinesh

Uday Nene is an actor who started his film journey with 2014 movie titled Hasee Toh Phasee. Post then he was seen in Mr and Mrs Sadachari and a Marathi movie called Laal Ishq as well.

What is Choked about?

The movie Choked stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew playing the middle-class couple named Saritha and Sushanth Pillai. The film is set in 2016, against the backdrop of demonetisation in India. Saiyami Kher plays the role of a bank employee who is the sole earner of the family of three as her husband played by Roshan Mathews is a struggling musician. The thriller movie is about the story of Sarita who somehow discovers a cash stash in her kitchen.

The movie Choked now airs on Netflix and released on June 5, 2020. Like every other Netflix movie and show, the movie was also released at 12.30 PM IST. The Netflix film would be Roshan Mathew's debut in Bollywood. The movie released today while its trailer was released a month ago.

