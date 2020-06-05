'Choked' Review: A Sincere Representation That Hits The Right Chords

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is a suspense-drama film which released on June 5, 2020, on the OTT platform, Netflix. The plot of this film revolves around a middle-class family who are struggling to make ends meet. The film has been directed by Anurag Kashyap who is receiving a lot of appreciation for the way this story has been told.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai to keep you hooked even with an uncertain destination

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is a bilingual film that has been creating quite a buzz among movie lovers ever since the trailer was released. Unlike the popular belief amongst people, which has been deciphered from the trailer, the film is not quite about demonetization as an independent concept. It surely uses the incidents that followed this move to build the storyline, but does not particularly focuses on the merits or demerits of the economic reform. The best part about the 1 hour 54 minute-piece is the way it depicts the life of a middle-class family in Mumbai. It is raw and sincere, like every other Anurag Kashyap movie about the working class. Saiyami Kher, Amruta Subhash, and Roshan Mathew shine bright in every frame. The writers do not disappoint either.The script is crisp and to the point. Another aspect that needs mention is its catchy and expressive soundtrack and background score.

Read 'Choked' Fans Reactions: Netizens Are Loving The Latest Anurag Kashyap Piece

Also read Khatrimaza Leaks 'Choked' Movie Download; Read All Details Here

The story of Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai builds well and keeps you hooked throughout. There are moments in the film when you cannot help but sympathise with the character even if their actions go downhill. The relatability factor has been used in the finest way possible since every citizen in the country is aware of the anxiety, fear, and excitement that one suffered post the declaration of demonetization. Choked keeps the audience guessing until the very last minute. However, even after all the realism and authentic representation, the ending comes out to be quite sugar-coated, in general. Overall, this film is worth every minute that it takes from you. Watch Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai for the cinematic brilliance that it comes with.

Read Choked Netflix Cast: See The Complete Cast List Of The Latest Netflix Film

Also read What Time Does Choked Release On Netflix? Know More About This Crime Thriller

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Netflix India)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.