Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Coolie No. 1 Remake To Feature Veteran Paresh Rawal

Fans are truly excited to see the remake of the iconic 1995 Govinda film, Coolie No 1, as it will mark the first time that Varun Dhawan will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan on the big screen. Now, recent news had reignited the excitement for the film, as veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been roped in to play a prominent role in the movie. While Paresh Rawal was not a part of the original Coolie No 1 cast, he is still one of the most iconic actors of the '90s, and his addition to the cast is sure to bring in the old '90s magic into the remake.

Paresh Rawal announced to play a prominent role in Coolie No 1 remake

Paresh Rawal is a veteran of the Bollywood film industry, known for his comic timing and acting talent. Recent reports have now revealed that Paresh Rawal will be succeeding Kader Khan in the remake to play the role of Hoshiyar Chand. A source told an entertainment portal that he will play the role of Sara’s father, Hoshiyar Chand, and the humour in the film will revolve around his part. While Kader Khan's original portrayal of the role in the 1995 film was more in the orthodox zone, Paresh Rawal's iteration of the has been tweaked as per modern sensibilities.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have taken a break from the fun-filled filming of the remake to celebrate their new year's eve. The Coolie No 1 remake is directed by David Dhawan, the father of Varun Dhawan, and is produced by Pooja Entertainment. The movie is set to release on May 1, 2020.

