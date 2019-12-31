Paresh Rawal Lashes Out At Mobile Network Company, Calls It 'lousy And Shameless'

Apart from celebrities getting the platform to air their views and interact with fans, what Twitter has helped them with is also to express their complaints with any brand. Since most of the brands, also have an official Twitter handle, sometimes just tagging the handle, is enough. It is perhaps a faster idea to get through them than contacting the customer service via call or Twitter, because one tends to get a faster response there.

Paresh Rawal did not tag any handle, but slammed a mobile network company. While not much is known about the exact reason for his grouse, he was furious. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Hera Pheri star called it ‘lousy and shameless.’

Here’s the tweet:

Vodaphone is a lousy network and shameless too ! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 31, 2019

Interestingly, as one user asked the veteran actor to switch to another network, one of its official handles also pitched to him the idea to join their network.

Thank you for tagging us. @SirPareshRawal Hop onboard for an amazing journey with Jio! Just DM us your contact number & we will handle the rest - Kajal — JioCare (@JioCare) December 31, 2019

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Paresh Rawal featured in two films this year. He first starred in the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie starring Vicky Kaushal, and directed by Aditya Dhar, is not just the third-highest grossing film of the year with close to Rs 250 crore earnings in India, but won multiple National Awards, including Best Actor for Vicky.

Paresh Rawal also played an important role in Made in China. The movie had starred Rajlkummar Rao and Mouni Roy.

He has numerous interesting films up for release next year. This includes the remakes/sequels of Coolie No 1 and Hungama. He will also enact a crucial role in Toofan.

