Chris Pratt Interrupts His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Quarantine Baking Session

The Gift of Forgiveness author Katherine Schwarzenegger has been spending her time in lockdown like most of the Hollywood celebrities. While being in the lockdown with her actor husband Chris Pratt, she has taken up baking for keeping herself busy. She has been quite active on social media and is seen showing her cooking recipe on the social media app. On Sunday, April 19, 2020, she took to Instagram to show her fans how she was making the Strawberry Shortcake as a part of her quarantine cooking session. While she showed off the recipe on her Instagram story, actor Chris Pratt made a surprising rare cameo in the video.

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s video

Katherine Schwarzenegger was showing her fans a new recipe that she has seen online. While she spoke about how she was making a strawberry shortcake on Sunday. She, however, did warn her audience that her husband is playing golf in the background and hence would most likely be heard in her videos. As Katherine places the camera in front of her, Chris Pratt makes an entrance.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor asked his wife to show him on the camera for good luck. Chris Pratt can reportedly be heard saying, ‘Wait! Show me, it’ll be good luck’. Katherine sweetly tells him that she has just set up the phone and that she doesn’t know how to flip the camera. While Chris Pratt can be seen creating a ruckus behind the camera, his wife occasionally smiles at his tactics.

At one point when Katherine Schwarzenegger is showing her audience how to blend the butter in the flour, Chris Pratt makes an entrance in the video. He cannot help but compliment his wife for the banana bread that she made last week. Chris Pratt said, ‘I’m here to attest that Katherine’s banana bread [is] truly remarkable. I love it.’

Chris Pratt further added, ‘I got a little giddy inside when she said both of those loaves were for us.’ The Avengers: End Game actor loved the banana bread so much that he stated that they will be gone very soon. He was heard saying, ‘They’ll be gone in… less than a day’. Katherine Schwarzenegger spent the rest of her quarantine baking session without much interruption from her husband Chris Pratt.

