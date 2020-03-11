The Debate
Chris Pratt Reveals His Son Jack Was Born Premature, Calls Him 'a Real Miracle'

Hollywood News

Chris Pratt in a recent interview talked about his son Jack. During the interview,the 'Parks and Rec' actor revealed that his son Jack had a premature birth.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
chris pratt

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt recently in an interview opened about his son Jack’s premature birth. Chris Pratt shares his son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. During the interview, Chris Pratt talked about Jack’s premature birth and its related complications.

Chris Pratt opens up about son’s premature birth

Chris Pratt shot to fame when he starred in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Since then, Chris Pratt has starred in several movies. Now, the Parks and Recreation actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Onward.

During one of his promotion-related interviews, Chris Pratt discussed in detail about his son's premature birth. During this candid interview, Chris Pratt discussed in detail regarding his son being born 10 weeks early and he also talked about the complications he faced because of premature birth. The ex-couple's son Jack was born in August 2012. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

He further continued by stating that Anna (Faris) went into labour at 30 weeks. Chris Pratt also said that this premature birth led to his son having some issues. Chris Pratt also revealed that his son was in intensive care for a month. He continued by stating that “a lot of promises and negotiations with God” saved his son.

During the interview, Chris Pratt also called his son Jack “a real miracle”. But this is not the first time that Chris Pratt talked about his son Jack’s premature birth. Back in an interview in July 2014, Pratt revealed that his son’s premature birth strengthened his faith in God. Back in December 2014, Chris Pratt at an event also said that he has done some cool things as an actor but for him, it means nothing as compared to being someone's daddy.

First Published:
