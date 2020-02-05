Chris Pratt Will Return To The Small Screen In The Conspiracy Thriller 'Terminal List'

Chris Pratt is all set to make his television comeback with the TV series Terminal List. This series is all set to be directed by Training Day director Antoine Fuqua. Read on to know more details about Chris Pratt’s television comeback.

Chris Pratt returns to the small screen

Chris Pratt became a household name with his roles in TV series like Everwood and Parks and Recreation. Pratt then went on to become a part of Marvel’s franchise Guardians of the Galaxy and another popular franchise titled Jurassic World. He also reprised his Marvel’s character in the superhero ensemble film Avengers: Endgame.

Now, after such a stellar filmography and television roles, Chris Pratt is all set to make his comeback on the small screen. According to a media portal’s report, Chris Pratt will be starring and will also be the executive producer of the series Terminal List. The series will be based on Jack Carr's novel The Terminal List. Reports also state that no network or streaming service is currently attached to this Chris Pratt project.

According to reports, Antoine Fuqua, the director of Training Day, is set to direct the series and will also be the executive producer. The creator of the series Traveler and Strange Angel, David DiGilio will be working as the writer on the show. The novel The Terminal List has been described as a conspiracy thriller.

According to the report, Chris Pratt will be playing the role of Reece, a Navy SEAL whose entire platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece, who returns after the ambush, has conflicting memories about the event and starts questioning the entire situation. Reece soon goes on to discover evidence that reveals certain dark forces that are working against him.

