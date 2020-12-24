Christmas Eve Wishes: From Sonal Chauhan To Neha Kakkar, Bollywood Celebs Wish Their Fans

Christmas eve wishes have been pouring in from Bollywood celebrities as the festive season is upon us. The celebrities have taken to social media to wish their fans on this auspicious occasion and thus celebrate the joy with them. They have been posting amazing pictures filled with Christmas vibes which have set the right mood for a perfect festive season. Fans have been delighted by the gesture of the actors and have wished them too. Here are some celebs who wished their fans this Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve wishes - From Sonal Chauhan to Neha Kakkar

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan took to Instagram to post a dreamy picture of herself sitting beside a Christmas tree in a perfect winter bliss outfit. The actor looked adorable in cute beanie and socks as she sipped on a beverage from a Santa shaped mug. She posted this picture to her Instagram and captioned it saying, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. The actor was surrounded by gifts and bright lights, which made the picture stand out. Sonal Chauhan also added another picture in a different pose in the same post. Fans loved the picture and complimented her for it.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar too wished her fans in a special video that she made for her fans. While promoting a brand, the actor made sure to wish her fans for the festive season. She donned an elegant red dress as she sat beside a well-decorated Christmas tree surrounded with gifts. Her surroundings were covered in beautiful red and silver accents of decorative items. As the video begins the singer wishes her fans a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor too took to Instagram to wish her fans on the eve of Christmas. She posed in an adorable fashion in front of a Christmas tree. She was seen wearing a red set of pyjamas while holding a cup of beverage. She captioned this image asking fans does it really count if one has been naughty or nice this year. Thus, the actor wished her fans early this morning on the eve of Christmas.

Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala had one of the most adorable wishes for her fans as she posed with her pug in a series of two photographs. She uploaded both the pictures in one post and wished fans a Merry Christmas. She also wore adorable reindeer antlers and red coloured clothing to get into the perfect Christmas vibe. She wished her fans and wrote that she wishes all their dreams come true.

