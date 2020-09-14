Soha Ali Khan Gives Glimpse Of Her Relaxed Weekend, Shares 'countrywoman' Look

Soha Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her weekend getaway. The actor shared a picture of her sitting and relaxing on a swing. She was spotted wearing a white lacy blouse with black joggers. Soha Ali Khan donned a no-makeup look and tied up her hair in a messy bun.

The picture also has a beautiful background of traditional Indian architecture. Soha Ali Khan shared the picture with the caption, “Sunday”. Fans in huge number praised Soha Ali Khan’s picture and also asked her the name of the place that she is exploring in the picture. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram picture.

Soha Ali Khan's 'countrywomen' look

Soha Ali Khan also shared another picture of her. In this picture, the actor flaunted her 'countrywoman' look. She was spotted gazing at something in the distance while she sat on the edge of a wall. The beautiful background of greenery made the picture more eye-pleasing.

Soha Ali Khan was seen wearing a lacy blouse paired with blue denim. She completed her look with a check printed shirt and a floppy hat. Fans praised Soha Ali Khan for her look and also showered love with several heart emoticons. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's Instagram picture.

Soha Ali Khan's photos from her vacation

Soha Ali Khan has been sharing several pictures from her recent getaway. Earlier, the actor shared two pictures of her daughter. In the first picture, Inaaya is captured candidly as she stands in front of a door. She is seen donning a beautiful blue and white outfit paired with pink shoes and neon coloured hat. Soha Ali Khan shared the picture with the caption, "Locked out, for a change".

In the second picture, the mother-daughter duo is seen posing with their back towards the camera. Twinning in floppy hats, both Soha and Inaaya are seen gazing at something in the distance with a beautiful background of greenery all around. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's photos.

Soha Ali Khan shares Inaaya's cute picture

In another cute post shared by Soha and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter was seen playing with blowing bubbles gun as bubbles can be spotted in the picture frame. Donning a flash t-shirt paired with blue trousers and footwear, Inaaya is seen donning a goofy facial expression. Standing at what appears to be their lawn, the toddler is seen enjoying her playtime. Soha wrote another quirky caption for the photo, asking to not ‘burst her bubble’.

