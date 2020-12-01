Soha Ali Khan Shares Video On How To Shed Unwanted Weight Off City's Dogs; Watch

Soha Ali Khan is one of the popular actors in the industry. She is also known for actively voicing her opinions on social issues. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share information on how to shed unwanted weight of the city’s dogs. She said that the lockdown has caused an increase in the weight of both people and animals. Therefore, it is important to lose unwanted weight. Read ahead to know more on how to shed unwanted weight from one’s dogs.

Soha Ali Khan shares information on how to shed weight of dogs

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a video of a dog walking on the treadmill and in the caption said that this is the best way to shed the unwanted weight from the city’s dogs. She informed her followers that a making one’s dog walks on the treadmill not only shed the unwanted weight off the dig but also strengthens its immunity. It helps the dog fight weight-related diseases and joint pain as well.

She also wrote a set of precautions for the dog owners as well. Soha said the dogs should not be left unsupervised and they should be comfortable also. She also added that the dogs should be closely monitored and the treadmill should be stopped at the first sight of discomfort. The dog on the treadmill appeared to be Soha’s pet dog Masti.

Fans and followers of Soha appreciated her for sharing the information. Some even appreciated Masti for taking up the exercise. Some even called Masti to be cute. See their reactions here:

Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She pictures of her gorgeous pictures as well. She also shares pictures which feature her husband Kunal Kemmu.

Soha’s Instagram is mainly full of pictures and videos of her daughter Inaaya. She often shares pictures of Inaaya reading, drawings and even playing with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur. Her pet dogs also frequently make it to her social media feed.

Some of the most popular of Soha Ali Khan’s movies are Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, Midnight's Children, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns and Go Goa Gone. She also authored a book titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous. The book released in 2017.

Image courtesy- @sakpataudi Instagram

