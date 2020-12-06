Christopher Nolan Pens Note For Dimple Kapadia, Karan Kapadia Calls Her 'inspiration'

Actor and Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia on Sunday took to his Instagram handle to share filmmaker Christopher Nolan's note for veteran star Dimple Kapadia. Nolan in the note praised her exceptional performance in his directorial Tenet.

The espionage-thriller, which released theatrically in the country on Friday, marks the Hollywood debut of Kapadia.

In the note, which was shared by Kapadia on Instagram, Nolan said that he had nothing but "love, admiration and respect" for the 63-year-old actor, who plays arms dealer Priya Singh in the film. "Dimple, what can I say. Working with you has been a delight. Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hardwork and for lending your talent to ''Tenet''," the note read.

Tenet's box office collection in India reaches Rs 5-7 crore on day one

Kapadia features in Tenet along with actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.

Karan said that Dimple is an inspiration. He wrote, "Even after 47 years in the business, you still continue to raise the bar, you deserve everything and way more. You’re an inspiration, a phenomenal actor and an even better human being. I love you."

Nolan, along with Pattinson, Washington and Kapadia, shot some sequences of the film in Mumbai for a week in September 2019. Tenet was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the cinemas worldwide in March.

Tenet: Internet reacts to Christopher Nolan's film ahead of its India release

The movie is Nolan's first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk.

'It was a beautiful dream for me': Dimple Kapadia on Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

Working on director Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” was a life-changing experience and felt like a beautiful dream, says veteran actor Dimple Kapadia about her highly-anticipated role in the Hollywood espionage thriller. I think doing 'Tenet' has really changed my life. I was always a reluctant actor, I kept putting things off and not doing them. But 'Tenet' has really changed that for me. I'm raring to go now. I want to do a lot of work now, good work." Kapadia, who has an Oracle-like presence as arms dealer Priya Singh in the movie, said Nolan made things easy for actors.

"It was so fantastic and unbelievably easy to slip into (the role). He (Nolan) made it so easy for me to get into it. It was a dream world and I wish I could get that better."

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.