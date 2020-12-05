Tenet's Box Office Collection In India Reaches Rs 5-7 Crore On Day One

The coronavirus pandemic hardly seems to have any effect on Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which seems to have taken a fierce start at the box office. The film, which was made on a budget of over $200 million, is a sci-fi adventure film which stars a long cast of popular actors. The film released in India on December 4, three months after having released in the United States. However, even after the delay of three months, the film seems to be off to a stellar start. Here is Tenet’s box office collection in India and worldwide.

Tenet’s BO collection stand at around Rs. 5-7 crores on Day One

The number that this film has reached on its first day is a collection that is considered to be a huge collection for any film on day one of the launch. Rs. 5-7 crore was the figure that was described as Tenet's box office collection by Filmi Beat, which can be acknowledged as an impressive start keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind. It was previously reported by analyst Karan Taurani on Moneycontrol.com that the film was expected to earn around Rs 3-4 crores on the first day, but Tenet’s Day 1 collection seems to have surpassed that figure, by a good margin too.

Tenet’s box office collection has remained consistently high all over the world. The film has already crossed over $350 million all over the world two months after it was released. Tenet’s BO collection is expected to reach around Rs. 15 crores in its entirety, but the strong start of this film may be a signal that the movie may even end up crossing that number. Notably, no Bollywood movie that has released in theatres have been able to come close to the collection that Tenet made on the very first day.

The film has a long star cast filled with a number of popular and experienced actors. The star cast of Christopher Nolan's Tenet includes actors such as Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and more. The film even stars Dimple Kapadia, a big name in Bollywood, and this happens to be her first appearance in a Hollywood film. Tenet also stars Michael Caine, who is one of the most regular actors in Christopher Nolan’s films. The strong performance of Tenet in the box office will likely become another achievement for Nolan in his long and illustrious career as a filmmaker.

