Tenet: Internet Reacts To Christopher Nolan's Film Ahead Of Its India Release

Quick links:
Tenet's reviews and various reactions to the film are finally finding their way to the digital realm. The much-awaited Christopher Nolan directorial is about to make its big-screen debut on the Indian subcontinent tomorrow, which is the 4th of December, 2020. Tenet's IMDb rating, as of this writing, stands at 7.7. As of this writing, a total of 161,000 people have voted for or reviewed the film on the eponymous film database site.
Also Read: Elizabeth Debicki Thinks That Her 'Tenet' Co-star Robert Pattinson Is 'hysterically Funny'
Tenet, like any other Christopher Nolan film, is said to be yet another example of cerebral filmmaking. Films such as Christopher Nolan's Tenet are also known for their ability of not being fully understood in the first watch itself. This generally sparks a reaction from meme-makers around the world. In the past, Nolan's Inception and Interstellar also met the same fate online. They can be found below:
Also Read: He Exceeded My Expectations: John David Washington On 'Tenet' Director Christopher Nolan
#TENET— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) December 3, 2020
Friend: Did you enjoy watching Tenet? What was the hero's character about?
Me: pic.twitter.com/oIMS1zreCq
You are releasing #TENET but who would be able to understand it ?— 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) December 3, 2020
Christopher Nolan : pic.twitter.com/uepUypmYQt
There will be 3 types of people after watching #TENET pic.twitter.com/8VZHBWdUZq— Call Out (@Abduview) December 3, 2020
When your friends are discussing— Vikas Singh Chaudhary (@Vikascasm) December 3, 2020
movie #TENET but you have watched
movie "Ludo" last night. pic.twitter.com/OGD7HjlJeZ
Me after watching #TENET : BHAI samjh nahi aayi..— TharkiTroller (@TharkiTroller) December 3, 2020
My friend who likes to showoff : pic.twitter.com/w6rpmsMRIw
Binge watched #ChristopherNolan 's #Tenet, it is mind blowing mind fuc*ing inversion 🤯, every scene is nail biting, cinematography & visuals is treat for cine lovers #JohnDavidWashington & #RobertPattinson is👌#DimpleKapadia 🇮🇳❤️— Gotam Suthar (@gotam2000) September 1, 2020
The grand father paradox#TenetReview 5/5 ♥️☺️ pic.twitter.com/JhFaQ2dD6x
Robert Pattinson stole the show in #Tenet— Wolfie 🐺🌙 (@lp_badwolf) September 5, 2020
There I said it, don't at me! This was a brilliant movie! I can't wait to see it again & own this! This may be my favorite Nolan movie!#TenetMovie #tenetreview pic.twitter.com/7R9otIbG8x
My thoughts on #TENET #tenetreview pic.twitter.com/ROjToiify5— Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) September 4, 2020
Thought we’d surprise y’all with bonus episode #3 discussing the movie Tenet! Subscribe on @ApplePodcasts @Google podcasts @Spotify @SoundCloud @Stitcher or @iHeartRadio! #TenetMovie #tenet #tenetreview #podcast #moviepodcast #moviepalspod#SoundCloud https://t.co/25MHeXQ0jM— Marco Rivas (@marcore) September 12, 2020
Also Read: Dimple Kapadia Admits That She Was Unsure About 'Tenet' Auditions Due To Fear Of Rejection
As per Tenet's IMDb page, the premise of the film is essentially the film's antagonist's attempt to end things as they are known to the common people and the protagonists' attempt at preventing that from happening. Based on what is known so far, the film appears to be set against the backdrop of a large-scale Espionage mission. The characters of the film are also said to be tampering with the time/space paradigm. The main protagonist of the film is its leading Tenet cast member, John David Washington.
The principal cast members of the movie Tenet include Dimple Kapadia, John David Washington (BlackKlansman), Robert Pattinson (The Twilight series, The Batman(Currently in production)), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2), Sir Kenneth Branagh (Murder On The Orient Express). Aaron Taylor-Johnson of Kick-Ass film series fame will also be seen making an appearance. Other cast members such as the likes of Clemence Posey, Lisa Marie and Andrew Howard will be seen making an appearance too. Michael Caine, who was a part of Nolan's The Dark Knight film series, will be seen in the film as well.
Also Read: Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Gets December Release For Digital And Blu-Ray
Christopher Nolan has a special message for audiences in India.— Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia) December 3, 2020
#Tenet In Cinemas Tomorrow.
#ChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/Fhtr8ZYEq2
Also Read: Christopher Nolan Warns Studios Are Drawing Wrong Conclusions From 'Tenet'; Read
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.