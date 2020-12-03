Tenet: Internet Reacts To Christopher Nolan's Film Ahead Of Its India Release

Tenet's reviews and various reactions to the film are finally finding their way to the digital realm. The much-awaited Christopher Nolan directorial is about to make its big-screen debut on the Indian subcontinent tomorrow, which is the 4th of December, 2020. Tenet's IMDb rating, as of this writing, stands at 7.7. As of this writing, a total of 161,000 people have voted for or reviewed the film on the eponymous film database site.

Also Read: Elizabeth Debicki Thinks That Her 'Tenet' Co-star Robert Pattinson Is 'hysterically Funny'

Tenet, like any other Christopher Nolan film, is said to be yet another example of cerebral filmmaking. Films such as Christopher Nolan's Tenet are also known for their ability of not being fully understood in the first watch itself. This generally sparks a reaction from meme-makers around the world. In the past, Nolan's Inception and Interstellar also met the same fate online. They can be found below:

Also Read: He Exceeded My Expectations: John David Washington On 'Tenet' Director Christopher Nolan

Here are some of the reactions to Christopher Nolan's Tenet:

#TENET

Friend: Did you enjoy watching Tenet? What was the hero's character about?



Me: pic.twitter.com/oIMS1zreCq — Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) December 3, 2020

You are releasing #TENET but who would be able to understand it ?



Christopher Nolan : pic.twitter.com/uepUypmYQt — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) December 3, 2020

There will be 3 types of people after watching #TENET pic.twitter.com/8VZHBWdUZq — Call Out (@Abduview) December 3, 2020

When your friends are discussing

movie #TENET but you have watched

movie "Ludo" last night. pic.twitter.com/OGD7HjlJeZ — Vikas Singh Chaudhary (@Vikascasm) December 3, 2020

Me after watching #TENET : BHAI samjh nahi aayi..



My friend who likes to showoff : pic.twitter.com/w6rpmsMRIw — TharkiTroller (@TharkiTroller) December 3, 2020

Also, here are some of tenet's reviews:

Binge watched #ChristopherNolan 's #Tenet, it is mind blowing mind fuc*ing inversion 🤯, every scene is nail biting, cinematography & visuals is treat for cine lovers #JohnDavidWashington & #RobertPattinson is👌#DimpleKapadia 🇮🇳❤️

The grand father paradox#TenetReview 5/5 ♥️☺️ pic.twitter.com/JhFaQ2dD6x — Gotam Suthar (@gotam2000) September 1, 2020

Robert Pattinson stole the show in #Tenet

There I said it, don't at me! This was a brilliant movie! I can't wait to see it again & own this! This may be my favorite Nolan movie!#TenetMovie #tenetreview pic.twitter.com/7R9otIbG8x — Wolfie 🐺🌙 (@lp_badwolf) September 5, 2020

What Is The Movie Tenet About?

Also Read: Dimple Kapadia Admits That She Was Unsure About 'Tenet' Auditions Due To Fear Of Rejection

As per Tenet's IMDb page, the premise of the film is essentially the film's antagonist's attempt to end things as they are known to the common people and the protagonists' attempt at preventing that from happening. Based on what is known so far, the film appears to be set against the backdrop of a large-scale Espionage mission. The characters of the film are also said to be tampering with the time/space paradigm. The main protagonist of the film is its leading Tenet cast member, John David Washington.

Tenet Cast:

The principal cast members of the movie Tenet include Dimple Kapadia, John David Washington (BlackKlansman), Robert Pattinson (The Twilight series, The Batman(Currently in production)), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2), Sir Kenneth Branagh (Murder On The Orient Express). Aaron Taylor-Johnson of Kick-Ass film series fame will also be seen making an appearance. Other cast members such as the likes of Clemence Posey, Lisa Marie and Andrew Howard will be seen making an appearance too. Michael Caine, who was a part of Nolan's The Dark Knight film series, will be seen in the film as well.

Also Read: Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Gets December Release For Digital And Blu-Ray

Ahead of the film's Indian release, Here is Director Christopher Nolan's message to Indian viewers:

Christopher Nolan has a special message for audiences in India.

#Tenet In Cinemas Tomorrow.

#ChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/Fhtr8ZYEq2 — Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia) December 3, 2020

Also Read: Christopher Nolan Warns Studios Are Drawing Wrong Conclusions From 'Tenet'; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.