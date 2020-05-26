Chunky Panday Shares BTS Picture From His First Day On Sets Of Debut Film 'Aag Hi Aag'

Recently, Bollywood actor Chunky Panday took to his social media handle and shared the glimpses of muhurta of his debut film Aag Hi Aag. Chunky Panday looked unrecognisable in all-black attire and penned a caption for it. In the caption, Chunky Panday revealed that he posed for the picture before his first shot for his debut film on the first day.

Interestingly, on May 25, 2020, the actor shared a black and white photo, in which he is posing like a dapper in an all-black outfit. He is seen sporting a black t-shirt and a pair of black pants. Instagramming his photo, the 57-year-old actor wrote a caption that read, 'My Mahurat for Aag hi Aag 1987 . First Film. First day. First shot.' Many in the comments section praised and showered love on the actor while a section of fans went gaga over his look in the photo.

Scroll down to see his post:

For the unversed, the Shibu Mitra directorial, Aag Hi Aag, released in 1987. The action-drama featured Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Moushumi Chatterjee, Neelam and Vinod Mehra in the lead along with then-debutant Chunky Panday. Aag Hi Aag narrated the story of Bhadur Singh, played by Dharmendra, who's sister is killed by goons. He found himself helpless as the police department was not helping him. As a result, he became a criminal & ended up killing a doctor. The film released on April 3, 1987, and reportedly, did average business at the BO.

Apart from this throwback, a couple of days back, Chunky Panday's wife, Bhavna Panday, also shared a throwback post. She shared a throwback photo of their wedding reception and recalled the day. In the caption, she wrote, 'Throwback to our wedding reception 22 years back !!! Love my stunning @manishmalhotra05 outfit!♥ï¸♥ï¸ It’s still intact and as gorgeous except it doesn’t fit me anymore ðŸ™ˆðŸ˜…!!!'

Talking about his professional front, Panday was last seen in Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, which was released in January 2020. Before that, he continued his famous character, Akhri Pasta, in the fourth installment of popular comedy franchise Housefull. Apart from Bollywood, he also marked his debut in Marathi cinema with 2020 release, Vikun Taak. He was seen playing a significant character in the comedy film.

