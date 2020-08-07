Chunky Panday Speaks On Nepotism, Says 'when You Sign Your First Film, You Are An Insider'

Chunky Panday, last seen in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman, in a recent media interview with Hindustan Times, shared his views on the insider-outsider debate. Chunky Panday said that the moment a newcomer signs their first film, they are no longer an outsider. He added that a newcomer's first assignment makes them an insider. However, Chunky Panday said it's 'sheer luck' and 'hard work' that determines an actor's success or failure.

Chunky Panday, who has been a part of the film industry for more than two decades, disclosed that Bollywood is an equal playing field for everyone. He added that the industry honours people who are talented and dedicated. Chunky Panday, whose elder daughter Ananya Panday is a well-known actor in the film industry, also talked about dealing with nepotism-remarks made on his daughter's career.

Chunky Panday on nepotism remarks about Ananya Panday's career

Further in the interview, Chunky Panday said that Ananya Panday decided to pursue acting. So, she has to deal with the trolls and hate on her own. The actor exclaimed that he wishes to see his daughter succeed and nothing more. He also disclosed that the negative comments personally affect him a lot, but he manages to keep his calm.

Chunky Panday to make his digital debut soon?

Chunky Panday, who was last seen playing a pivotal role in Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, will soon make his digital debut with Zee5's Abhay 2. The series, starring Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor, and Asha Negi in the lead, narrates the tale of a gutsy police officer who fights evil criminals. The Chunky Panday starrer series will premiere on Zee5 on August 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, last seen in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh, is gearing up for the release of Khaali Peeli. The movie, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead, is reportedly a romantic thriller. The film marks the debut of Tiger Zinda Hai fame Ali Abbas Zafar as a producer. The Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter starrer is reportedly in post-production phase now.

